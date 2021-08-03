Berenberg Bank Boosts The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,300

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTG. Barclays upgraded The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON UTG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32). The company had a trading volume of 122,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,361.16. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

