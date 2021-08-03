Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 455 ($5.94). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

LON:RMV traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 725.40 ($9.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,176. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 648.95. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

