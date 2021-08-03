The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,384. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,996,067 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

