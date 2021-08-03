Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

JOUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON JOUL traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 440,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,245. Joules Group has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.31. The company has a market cap of £288.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.68.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

