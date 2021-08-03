Abcam (LON:ABC) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.
ABC stock traded down GBX 27.28 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,397.72 ($18.26). 89,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,006. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,554.44. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,364.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.
About Abcam
