Abcam (LON:ABC) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

ABC stock traded down GBX 27.28 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,397.72 ($18.26). 89,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,006. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,554.44. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,364.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

