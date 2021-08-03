Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.78. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $95,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.01. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

