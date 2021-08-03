Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

