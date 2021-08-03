New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

