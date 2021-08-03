Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

QSR opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,954 shares of company stock worth $27,277,755. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

