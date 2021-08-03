Crust Network (CRU) Trading Up 51.3% This Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Crust Network has a total market cap of $74.14 million and $12.98 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $41.17 or 0.00107560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,040 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

