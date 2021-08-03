Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $64,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000.

VXF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,853. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

