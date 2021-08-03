Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $706.65. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,669. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.93. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $687.10 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

