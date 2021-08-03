Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 238.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07.

