$0.39 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

