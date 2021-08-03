Marotta Asset Management Purchases 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,335.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

