Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $136.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. 38,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,493. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.