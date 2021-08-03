Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $482.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.28 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

