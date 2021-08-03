Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SMMV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 68,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87.

