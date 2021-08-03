Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,589,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,362,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $265.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.64. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $267.94.

