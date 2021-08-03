Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

