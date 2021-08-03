TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TELUS International (Cda) traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 2,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIXT. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

