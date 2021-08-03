Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$42.51 and last traded at C$42.32, with a volume of 66915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.30.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.60%.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

