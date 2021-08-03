Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $280.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

