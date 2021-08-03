Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

