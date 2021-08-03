Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

