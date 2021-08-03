Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

