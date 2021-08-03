State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 431.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,552 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

