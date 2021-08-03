SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 4,373 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

