Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $533.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $544.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

