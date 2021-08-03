Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.86 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,428. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

