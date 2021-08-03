Xtant Medical (XTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

