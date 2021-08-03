Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 5,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.