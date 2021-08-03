Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.10

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 11176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth $27,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

