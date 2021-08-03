GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.63

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.