GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.63

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
