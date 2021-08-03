TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.40

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.40 and last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 124394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.01.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1906149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

