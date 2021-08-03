Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 31.6%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price dropped 31.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 93,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 59,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$96.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

