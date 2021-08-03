Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

