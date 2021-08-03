Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.