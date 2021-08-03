$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,424. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.