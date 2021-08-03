Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 147 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $637.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.95. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

