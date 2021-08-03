Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $70,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NYSE:AWI opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

