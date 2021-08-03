PRCY Coin (PRCY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $1.05 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00101408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00141513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,518.05 or 0.99852896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.86 or 0.00842150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,491,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.