-$0.04 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. Gogo posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 4,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,542. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

