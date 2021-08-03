Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GAIN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The company has a market capitalization of $479.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.