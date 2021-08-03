SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 142,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 8,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

