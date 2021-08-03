Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

ILMN stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.99. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,567 shares of company stock worth $3,123,480 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

