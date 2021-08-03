Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $369.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

