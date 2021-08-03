Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

