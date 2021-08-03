The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Trimmed by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 39,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,324. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.