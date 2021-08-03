FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.