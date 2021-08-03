Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,921. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

